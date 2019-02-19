BEIJING — China's economy czar is going to Washington for talks Thursday and Friday aimed at ending a tariff war over Beijing's technology ambitions.
Tuesday's announcement, carried by the official Xinhua News Agency, follows talks last week in Beijing that a U.S. envoy said "made headway" on key issues.
Negotiators face a March 2 deadline for planned American tariff hikes on $200 billion of Chinese imports to take effect.
Xinhua said Vice Premier Liu He will hold talks with the top U.S. trade envoy, Robert Lighthizer, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
