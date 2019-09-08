BEIJING — China says its exports sank 3% in August amid a tariff war with Washington, while imports rose 1.7%.
The export weakness reported Sunday was a reverse from July's 12.2% growth.
The customs agency reported China's global exports for the first eight months of 2019 were off 1% from a year earlier.
Chinese exporters also face pressure from weakening global consumer demand.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Dorian topples crane, knocks out power in eastern Canada
Dorian arrived on Canada's Atlantic coast with heavy rain and powerful winds, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.
World
Saudi king replaces energy minister, naming one of his sons
Saudi Arabia's King Salman replaced the country's energy minister with one of his own sons Sunday, naming Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to one of the most important positions in the country as oil prices remain stubbornly below what is needed to keep up with government spending.
World
China's August export sink 3% amid US trade war; imports up
China says its exports sank 3% in August amid a tariff war with Washington, while imports rose 1.7%.
World
Hong Kong protesters plan march to US Embassy
Demonstrators in Hong Kong planned to march to the U.S. Embassy on Sunday to drum up international support for their months-long protest movement, a day after attempts to disrupt transportation to the city's international airport were thwarted by police.
World
AP Explains: Why Mexican Women March Against Gender Violence
Mexican women are clamoring for greater safety in one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a female, and vandalism during recent protests has prompted widespread discussion about how best to draw attention to what many agree is a pressing issue.