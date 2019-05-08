BEIJING — China's April exports fell 2.7% from a year ago amid the country's tariff war with Washington, while imports rebounded to 4% growth.
The data reported Wednesday come ahead of a new round of talks aimed at ending the fight with the Trump administration over Beijing's technology ambitions.
The export figure was a striking decline from March's 14.2% growth and reflected weakening global demand as well as U.S. tariff hikes on Chinese goods.
Imports recovered from the previous month's 7.6 % decline in a new sign government efforts to reverse an economic downturn might be gaining traction.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Bomb targeting Pakistani police at shrine kills 4 in Lahore
Pakistani police say a powerful bomb has exploded near security forces guarding a famous Sufi shrine in the eastern city of Lahore, killing at least four people and wounding several others.
World
China's April exports fall amid US tariff war; imports rise
China's April exports fell 2.7% from a year ago amid the country's tariff war with Washington, while imports rebounded to 4% growth.
World
US lifts sanctions for Venezuelan general who defied Maduro
The U.S. has lifted sanctions on a top Venezuelan general who broke ranks with President Nicolás Maduro, trying to help the opposition regain momentum in the face of a government crackdown following last week's failed uprising.
World
New Zealand cuts benchmark interest rate to new low of 1.5%
Citing lower global growth, New Zealand's Reserve Bank has cut the nation's benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to an all-time low of 1.5%.
World
Chinese researchers try brain implants to treat drug addicts
Patient Number One is a thin man, with a scabby face and bouncy knees. His head, shaved in preparation for surgery, is wrapped in a clean, white cloth.