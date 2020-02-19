BEIJING — China on Wednesday said it has revoked the press credentials of three reporters for the U.S. newspaper Wall Street Journal over an editorial headline deemed by the government to be racist and slandering. The move follows a complaint over the headline, which referred to the current virus outbreak in China and called the country the "Real Sick Man of Asia."
