BEIJING — China's National Health Commission has reported the number of people infected with a new virus has risen to 1,287 with 41 deaths.
The commission said Saturday the latest tally comes from 29 provinces across China, including 237 patients in serious condition.
All 41 deaths have been in China, including 39 in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, one in Hebei and one in Heilongjiang.
Meanwhile, France announced that three people had fallen ill with the virus — the disease's first appearance in Europe. And the United States reported its second case, involving a Chicago woman in her 60s who was hospitalized in isolation after returning from China.
