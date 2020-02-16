BEIJING — China reported Sunday a drop in new virus cases for the third straight day.
There are 2,009 new cases in mainland China, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 68,500, according to the country's National Health Commission.
The fatality rate remained stable with 142 new deaths. The death toll in mainland China from COVID-19, a disease stemming from a new form of coronavirus, now stands at 1,665.
The outbreak began in December in Wuhan, capital of the central Chinese province of Hubei. It has since spread to more than 24 countries.
