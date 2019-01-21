BEIJING — China says it plans to cut the number of climbers attempting to scale Mount Everest from the north by one-third this year as part of plans for a major cleanup on the world's highest peak.
State media reported Monday that efforts will include the recovery of the bodies of those who died at more than 8,000 meters (26,246 feet).
The reports said the total number of climbers seeking to summit the world's highest peak from the north will be limited to less than 300 and the climbing season restricted to spring.
Parts of Everest are in China and Nepal. Each year, about 60,000 climbers and guides visit the Chinese north side of the mountain, which China refers to by its Tibetan name, Mount Qomolangma.
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Twin Cities school superintendent reviewing display of Trump 2020 flag at basketball game
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Twin Cities school superintendent reviewing display of Trump 2020 flag at basketball game
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Twin Cities school superintendent reviewing display of Trump 2020 flag at basketball game
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Twin Cities school superintendent reviewing display of Trump 2020 flag at basketball game
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Twin Cities school superintendent reviewing display of Trump 2020 flag at basketball game
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Twin Cities school superintendent reviewing display of Trump 2020 flag at basketball game
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Taliban target military base, police center, killing 12
A coordinated Taliban assault on a military base and police training center in eastern Afghanistan on Monday morning killed at least 12 and wounded over 30 people, provincial officials said.
World
Filipino Muslims vote on autonomy after long peace effort
Muslims in the southern Philippines voted Monday in a referendum on a new autonomous region that seeks to end nearly half a century of unrest, in what their leaders are touting as the best alternative to a new wave of Islamic State group-inspired militants.
World
Asian markets advance on optimism over China-US trade
Shares in Asia rose Monday, extending gains on Wall Street last week. Buying enthusiasm has been spurred by renewed hopes for progress on resolving the trade standoff between the U.S. and China. Shares rose in Shanghai and Hong Kong despite news that China's economy grew at its slowest pace in three decades last year.
World
Singapore actor Aloysius Pang injured in military exercise
Singapore's defense ministry says actor Aloysius Pang has been seriously injured during a military training exercise in New Zealand.
World
Sudan protesters show resilience, employ Arab Spring tactics
The anti-government protests rocking Sudan for the past month are reminiscent of the Arab Spring uprisings of nearly a decade ago. Demonstrators, many in their 20s and 30s, are trying to remove an authoritarian leader and win freedoms and human rights.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.