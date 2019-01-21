BEIJING — China says it plans to cut the number of climbers attempting to scale Mount Everest from the north by one-third this year as part of plans for a major cleanup on the world's highest peak.

State media reported Monday that efforts will include the recovery of the bodies of those who died at more than 8,000 meters (26,246 feet).

The reports said the total number of climbers seeking to summit the world's highest peak from the north will be limited to less than 300 and the climbing season restricted to spring.

Parts of Everest are in China and Nepal. Each year, about 60,000 climbers and guides visit the Chinese north side of the mountain, which China refers to by its Tibetan name, Mount Qomolangma.