BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping has presided over the inauguration of a second international airport for Beijing with a terminal billed as the world's biggest.
Beijing Daxing International Airport, built in less than five years at a cost of 120 billion yuan ($17 billion), is designed to handle 72 million passengers a year.
The Chinese capital's main airport is the world's second-busiest after Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and is nearing capacity.
Daxing includes a terminal billed as the world's biggest at 1 million square meters (11 million square feet).
