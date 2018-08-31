BEIJING — A survey shows China's manufacturing activity improved in August but sales weakened amid a worsening tariff war with Washington.
An industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, said Friday its monthly purchasing managers' index rose to 51.3 on a 100-point scale from July's 51.2.
Components for new orders and exports declined, suggesting demand is weakening.
Citigroup economists said in a report "the trade war's impact increasingly appeared in the data."
Washington and Beijing have imposed tariff hikes on $50 billion of each other's goods. President Donald Trump is poised to impose penalties on an additional $200 billion of Chinese imports as early as next week. Beijing has said it will retaliate.
