BEIJING — China has announced some U.S. industrial chemicals will be exempt from tariff hikes imposed in a trade war with Washington but maintained penalties on soybeans, pork and other farm goods.
The Ministry of Finance's announcement Wednesday came ahead of October talks aimed at ending the fight over trade and technology that threatens global economic growth.
The ministry's first list of goods exempted from tariff hikes imposed in response to President Donald Trump's penalty duties on Chinese imports includes industrial grease and some other chemicals. But penalties of up to 25% stayed in place on soybeans and hundreds of other goods.
