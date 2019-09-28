– There are many things that the Chinese Communist Party can control as it gears up to celebrate its 70th anniversary on Tuesday — like dictating what people read and say on the internet.

But not even the Chinese Communist Party can control the weather — although it's trying. In the weeks leading to Tuesday's anniversary events, authorities have turned to their usual playbook to make sure the capital's often-smoggy skies are blue for the huge military parade through Tiananmen Square.

Trucks have been banned from Beijing since Aug. 20, and all construction in the city center was forced to halt before Sept. 1. Industrial companies within 300 miles of Beijing were asked to "voluntarily" control emissions or stop production. Mining activities have been suspended until Oct. 7, and no one in Beijing is allowed to set off fireworks.

Vice Premier Hu Chunhua even visited the China Meteorological Administration and called for "meteorological support to ensure the success of the activities" around the anniversary.

It has worked in the past.

Even as Beijing's air quality deteriorated rapidly in recent decades, the party has tried to eliminate pollution before big events and create the semblance of clean air.

The ability to clear the skies on an order has given rise to the term "APEC blue" to describe a particularly bright day. It is a reference to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting that Beijing hosted in 2014, creating blue skies after months of heavy pollution.

But it turns out the party can do only so much. A low-pressure front is pushing industrial and vehicle emissions from surrounding provinces into the capital, and Beijing's humidity is converting it into moderate-to-severe pollution. Heavy smog is now forecast for Beijing over the coming week.

Beijing issued its first "orange" alert of the fall for heavy air pollution, causing schools in the capital to keep children indoors on Thursday.

Eleven expressways in or around Beijing were completely or partly closed because of low visibility Friday, and many flights at Beijing's airport were canceled or delayed.

To try to make sure the skies are pristine Tuesday, the environment ministry has called on all municipalities to swing into emergency response mode. The China Meteorological Administration entered "a special working state" on Thursday, continuing through to Wednesday, for nonstop monitoring of the parade weather.

That may not be enough.

Some experts expect the authorities to start "cloud seeding" — spraying salt or chemicals into clouds, usually from aircraft, to encourage condensation and make it rain faster than it otherwise would.

"The most likely option for Beijing is to create rain through cloud seeding one or two days before the parade," said atmospheric scientist Tian Pengfei. "If done earlier than that, air pollutants may start to accumulate again and possibly lead to a new round of smog."