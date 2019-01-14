– Local officials in eastern China are investigating complaints that more than 100 children received expired polio vaccines after aggrieved parents protested violently over the weekend, the latest in a string of such vaccine scandals that have provoked anger nationwide.

The government of Jinhu County in Jiangsu Province said Friday that 145 children had received oral polio vaccines after their December expiration date. The children were between ages 3 months and 4 years, state news media said.

The Jinhu government said the incident exposed "the negligence and supervision failure of the relevant departments."

The county discipline commission is investigating senior local officials, including the deputy county head, the statement said.

Hundreds of angry parents gathered Friday outside the county government office, some of them scuffling with police officers, according to police in Jinhu and videos that went viral on WeChat, a popular social media tool. Dozens of protesters surrounded the party secretary of Jinhu, chanting: "Beat him, beat him."

"None of us wanted to beat the party secretary, but perhaps several people were quite emotional," said a mother surnamed Sun who had tried unsuccessfully to check official websites for information about three vaccine doses given to her 1-year-old son. "All we wanted was an explanation from him."

Sun said local police had warned her not to accept interview requests on the subject, "especially from the foreign media." She said, "I don't dare to trust China's vaccines anymore."

The protests in Jinhu present yet another challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Members of China's growing middle class, an important constituency for the party, are increasingly frustrated with its failure to address their concerns over food safety, air pollution and public health. The issue of vaccine safety is especially sensitive in a country where many couples have only one child.