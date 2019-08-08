BEIJING — Chinese trade with the United States contracted again in July as a tariff war with Washington intensified.
Customs data on Thursday showed imports of U.S. goods fell 19% from a year earlier, though that was an improvement over June's 31.4% plunge. Exports to the United States fell 6.5%.
Beijing has retaliated for U.S. tariff hikes in a dispute over trade and technology by imposing its own punitive duties and suspending purchases of American soybeans and other goods.
The latest data follow President Donald Trump's threat last week to extend punitive duties to an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Malaysian trackers shout London girl's name in jungle search
Indigenous trackers are calling out the name of a 15-year-old London girl who mysteriously disappeared from a Malaysian forest resort as the search enters a fifth day and her family made an emotional appeal for information.
World
Rights group warns of new 'war' in Colombia's border zone
Illegal armed groups have forced some 40,000 people to flee their homes as they fight for control of drug trafficking routes in Colombia's Catatumbo region bordering Venezuela, Human Rights Watch said Thursday.
World
Puerto Rico braces for more protests against latest governor
Puerto Ricans braced for more political turmoil Thursday as the third governor in a week took charge of this U.S. territory still divided over who should lead the economically struggling island of 3.2 million people.
World
China imports from US fall 19% in July amid trade war
Chinese trade with the United States contracted again in July as a tariff war with Washington intensified.
World
US urges increased caution for Americans visiting Hong Kong
The U.S. government on Thursday stepped up its warnings to travelers to Hong Kong because of increasing violence surrounding pro-democracy protests in the Chinese city.