BEIJING — China has raised tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. imports in an escalation of their fight over technology policy following a deadline for President Donald Trump's latest increase.

The General Administration of Customs said it started collecting additional taxes of 5 to 10 percent on a list of thousands of American goods at noon Monday, ratcheting up their fight over Beijing's technology policy.

The increase coincided with the time for Trump's planned tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods to take effect, but there was no confirmation from the U.S. government that it was collecting the higher charges.

The communist government has rejected Trump's demand to roll back plans for state-led development of robotics and other technology industries that Beijing's trading partners say violate its market-opening obligations.