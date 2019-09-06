BEIJING — China has criticized Washington's opposition to Chinese-made next-generation telecoms technology after Vice President Mike Pence called on Iceland and other governments to find alternatives.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, accused American leaders Friday of "abusing the concept of national security" to block commercial activity by Chinese companies.

China's Huawei Technologies Ltd. is a leader in next-generation, or 5G, technology. But Washington says Huawei is a security risk, an accusation the company denies.

Pence said during a meeting this week with Iceland's prime minister, Katrin Jakobsdottir, that Washington wants to "work with Iceland and other freedom-loving nations to find alternatives to essentially China's state-based 5G operation."