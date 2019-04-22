BEIJING — China has criticized Washington's decision to tell Beijing and other governments to stop buying Iranian oil or face sanctions.
A foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said Monday that Chinese dealings with Iran are "reasonable and legitimate, which thus deserves respect."
U.S. officials told reporters the Trump administration will inform other governments they no longer will be exempt from sanctions. China is one of the biggest foreign buyers of Iranian crude.
Geng said Beijing opposes Washington's "unilateral sanctions and long-armed jurisdiction." However, Geng gave no indication what Beijing might do if Washington went ahead with sanctions against China.
