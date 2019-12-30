BEIJING — Chinese state media says the researcher in a gene-edited baby controversy has been sentenced to three years for practicing medicine illegally.
The report Monday by Xinhua news agency says He Jiankui was also fined 3 million yuan.
Two other people were also sentenced on the same charge.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
China convicts researchers in gene-edited baby controversy
Chinese state media says the researcher in a gene-edited baby controversy has been sentenced to three years for practicing medicine illegally.
World
Australian cities snuffing fireworks as fire danger worsens
New Year's Eve fireworks in Australia's capital city have been canceled as the wildfire danger worsens in oppressive summer heat, and pressure was building Monday for Sydney's iconic celebrations to be similarly scrapped.
World
Kim calls for measures to protect North Korea's security
SEOUL, South Korea —North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for his military and diplomats to prepare unspecified "offensive measures" to protect the country's security…
World
Archives reveal details of alleged informers killed by IRA
Rory Finnis was only 21 when he was killed in 1991 by the Irish Republican Army. Accused of informing the Northern Ireland government of the paramilitary group's activities, the Londonderry man was shot in the head. His hands had been tied behind his back, his eyes taped closed.
Outdoors
Minneapolis rower part of team that crossed perilous Drake Passage
A Minneapolis man was among the crew.