– China vented Thursday after President Donald Trump signed new human rights legislation covering the protest-wracked city of Hong Kong. It denounced the new law as illegal interference in its own affairs. It summoned the U.S. ambassador for the second time in a week. It vowed retaliation.

The threats sounded severe. They also sounded empty.

Behind the harsh rhetoric, China has few options for striking back at the United States in a meaningful way. And it has bigger priorities — namely, ending the increasingly punishing trade war between the two countries. Though both sides are talking about their willingness to reach a deal, they have yet to sign even an interim pact that would head off potentially damaging new tariffs less than three weeks from now.

On Thursday, Beijing's main agency on trade remained quiet on the legislation even as other officials railed against it, suggesting that the government remained open to a trade deal and would let the volatile issue of Hong Kong simmer, at least for now.

"Beijing will make a lot of noises but they can't afford to do much," said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute in London, a research center. "The trade deal is so important to the Chinese that they won't let anything upset it."

On the face of it, Trump's signature on two bills looks like a direct brushback against Beijing's rule over Hong Kong. The former British colony operates under its own laws but has come increasingly under the sway of Beijing, one reason behind the increasingly violent protests that have troubled the Chinese territory for five months.

The first bill authorizes the U.S. government to impose sanctions on Chinese or Hong Kong officials responsible for human rights abuses there. The second bill bans the sale of American-made tear gas, rubber bullets or other crowd-control equipment to Hong Kong authorities.

China's reaction was immediate but unspecific. It summoned Terry Branstad, the U.S. ambassador to China, to complain about the Hong Kong legislation, after doing the same thing just three days ago. Hu Xijin, the well-connected editor of the nationalistic Global Times tabloid, said China could retaliate by banning the legislation's drafters from China and Hong Kong, a move that would be symbolic at best.

At a daily news conference in Beijing on Thursday, Geng Shuang, a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, said Beijing may take unspecified countermeasures.

The Trump administration has sent its own signals that it does not want the Hong Kong legislation to derail trade talks. Trump signed the bills in private, outside the presence of lawmakers, photographers and television crews. He also said, without offering specifics, that some of the provisions might infringe on the constitutional prerogatives of the presidency to oversee foreign policy, suggesting he may not implement them.

Still, thousands of people turned out Thursday night in Hong Kong for a "Thanksgiving" rally to celebrate the signing of the bills.

And while the Chinese government sees the unrest in Hong Kong as a test of its strength and authority, it has reasons to put the economy first.

The trade war has contributed to an economic slowdown that has sent growth to its most sluggish pace in nearly three decades. Economic indicators in recent weeks suggest the slowdown has continued, if not worsened. The Communist Party governs with undisputed power in China based on a promise of a better life, so a slowdown could present a direct challenge to its rule.

At the same time, China has come to realize in recent weeks that it needs massive imports of meat to offset an epidemic that has killed half or more of the country's pigs. The United States is the world's second-largest producer of pork after China.

China and the United States are far from ending their trade war. But both sides are trying to reach a stopgap pact, called the Phase 1 trade agreement. Reaching a deal could forestall another round of U.S. tariffs set to go into effect Dec. 15 on even more Chinese imports, including consumer goods like smartphones and laptops.

Chinese negotiators "feel that they're getting enough out of the trade talks not to let other issues, like North Korea and other questions, get in the way," said James Green, who was the top trade official at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing until last year.