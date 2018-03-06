BEIJING — China's ceremonial legislature says a broad consensus has been obtained on constitutional amendments, including one to abolish term limits that will allow Xi Jinping to continue as president indefinitely.

A report submitted to the National People's Congress at the opening of its annual session on Monday says the process was set in motion by Xi at a meeting of the ruling Communist Party's Politburo on Sept. 29. A working group was formed to spearhead the process led by NPC Chairman Zhang Dejiang, assisted by Xi loyalists.

The report said that following an extensive process of soliciting opinion, the draft amendments were approved at a meeting of the NPC's Standing Committee at the end of January.

Some have raised concerns about a return to one-man rule.