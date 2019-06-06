– The U.S. military may be close to falling victim to a "deliberate, patient and robustly resourced" Chinese strategy to blunt the technological advantages of the American armed forces, a new report co-written by the Pentagon's former No. 2 official warned.

The study — written by former deputy defense secretary Robert O. Work and his former special assistant, Greg Grant — details what the authors describe as a five-pronged Chinese strategy to end and ultimately outstrip the American military's technological superiority. The goal in the short term is to make it too costly for Washington to intervene in the Western Pacific and to eventually become the world's premier military force, according to the study.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army has been patiently stalking the U.S. military for two decades," the report says. "It has studied the preferred American way of war and devised a strategy to exploit its weaknesses and offset its strengths — particularly its military-technological strengths."

China, the report adds, "appears increasingly close to achieving technological parity with U.S. operational systems and has a plan to achieve technological superiority."

Published by the Center for a New American Security, or CNAS, the study comes as an increasing number of current and former Pentagon officials sound alarm bells about what they say China's rising military might portend for a United States that has grown accustomed to unrivaled military superiority.

Gen. Paul Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has warned that the Chinese military could reach technological parity with the U.S. in the early 2020s and outpace the Pentagon in the 2030s, if the U.S. military doesn't respond to the challenge.

A study late last year conducted by former top Republican and Democratic officials at the behest of Congress concluded that the United States had lost its military edge to a dangerous degree and could lose a war against China in certain scenarios.

In early 2018, the Trump administration rolled out a new National Defense Strategy. It called on the American military to shift its emphasis away from counterterrorism, which has been the primary focus since the Sept. 11 attacks, and instead concentrate on "great power competition" with China and Russia.

The new national defense strategy built on an initiative that Work spearheaded at the Pentagon beginning in late 2014 known as the "Third Offset." That strategy called on the United States to maintain its military edge by renewing a focus on technological innovation, but it didn't single out China or Russia as pacing threats or competitors.

In the CNAS report, Work and Grant say that, in retrospect, the Pentagon should have specified that the key aim of the Third Offset was to upset China's effort to undermine the American military's technological dominance.

"I would have said, 'The Chinese are coming, the Chinese are coming, the Chinese are coming,' if I was able to do that," Work said. "And I would have tried to inject a more heightened sense of urgency that we can't afford to wait anymore. Every day we wait, we fall farther and farther behind."