Chilly Temps, Light Snow, Then an Arctic Blast
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
I've had purple and gold running through my veins this week after last weekend’s upset victory in the Big Easy. I don't know about you, but I feel good about this weekend’s game against the 49ers.
Saturday's weather at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California looks promising and your hometown team is due! We've had way too may "Wide Left" calls. Way too many "Twelve Men in the Huddle" calls and way too many heartaches. It's our time! #GoGetIt
In other news, American fire fighters have arrived in Australia to help firefighting efforts there and a severe weather outbreak appears imminent later today across the Lower Mississippi Valley with the threat of damaging winds and nocturnal tornadoes! Meanwhile, Minnesotans remain in a sub-freezing bubble through the weekend with the threat of light snow early next week.
Extended weather models suggest light shoveling duties through Wednesday of next week followed by a surge of Arctic air with highs in the "Uffda" range.
What's new? It's January and my hockey skates need sharpening.
Extended Forecast
FRIDAY: Chilly again. Peeks of sun. Winds: NNW 5-10. High: 16.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing and colder. Winds: N 10. Low: 1. WC: -10F
SATURDAY: Sub-zero start. Increasing clouds. Winds: ENE 5-10. High: 15.
SUNDAY: Light snow develops late. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 4. High: 21.
MONDAY: AM coating. More snow overnight. Winds: SE 5. Wake-up: 17. High: 28.
TUESDAY: Slow AM commute. Clearing/colder. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 22. High: 25.
WEDNESDAY: Lingering flakes. Sharply colder by PM. Winds: WNW 10-15. Wake-up: 7. High: 15.
THURSDAY: Arctic sunshine. Uffda! Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: -5 High: 8.
This Day in Weather History
January 10th
1990: A January 'heat wave' forms. MSP Airport warms to 49 degrees.
1975: The 'Blizzard of the Century' begins. Also called the 'Super Bowl Blizzard,' it was one of the worst blizzards ever. The pressure hit a low of 28.62. This was the record until 1998.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
January 10th
Average High: 23F (Record: 52F set in 2012)
Average Low: 7F (Record: -30F set in 1886)
Record Rainfall: 1.13" set in 1975
Record Snowfall: 4.0" set in 1976
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
January 10th
Sunrise: 7:49am
Sunset: 4:51pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 01 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minute and 27 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 15 minutes
Moon Phase for January 10th at Midnight
0.5 Days After the Full "Wolf" Moon
January 10th - 1:21PM - Amid the frigid cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside Indian villages. The Full Wolf Moon was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule in other cultures. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon.
What's in the Night Sky?
Image at top: Dave Chapman in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, had high, thin clouds, but still managed to capture the penumbral eclipse of February 10, 2017, near its maximum. Penumbral eclipses are subtle. Can you spot the slight shading on the moon’s left? These next few nights – January 9 and 10, 2020 – watch for the full-looking moon, our nocturnal sun, to light up the nighttime from dusk until dawn. And if you live in the world’s Eastern Hemisphere, you might – or might not – detect Earth’s faint penumbral shadow on the full moon’s face on the night of January 10-11 (Friday night or Saturday morning). Your best chance of detecting the slight darkening on the full moon’s face will come at or near maximum eclipse (January 10, 2020, at 19:10 UTC; translate UTC to your time).
Friday Weather Outlook
"A marine laboratory 85 miles southwest of New Orleans was designed to be a fortress against extreme weather. But it might be defeated by climate change. Sitting at the end of Louisiana State Highway 56, where dirt dissolves into wetlands and then the Gulf of Mexico, the laboratory, the W.J. DeFelice Marine Center, has successfully weathered many hurricanes since it opened its doors in 1986. It stands 18 feet above the ground on pillars with pilings that extend more than 100 feet underground. Its walls can withstand winds of up to 250 miles per hour. But the water is coming. Around the country, from New Jersey to Massachusetts, Virginia to Oregon, education centers and marine laboratories like this one are bracing against rising seas and a changing climate. The assault from climate change is slower but more relentless than any storm, and will ultimately do more damage. It threatens researchers’ ability to study marine environments up close at a time when it’s more vital than ever to understand them."
"Russian government sees the sunny side in climate change"
"Russia is putting a positive spin on climate change. In a document published on a government website last weekend, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev outlined a "national adaptation plan" that describes the potential benefits of global warming even as the country seeks to cope with its adverse effects. Russia is warming two and a half times faster than the rest of the globe, as the document acknowledges. The consequences of climate change will "have a significant and growing impact on the country's socioeconomic development, living conditions, human health and on the economy," according to document from the country's economic development ministry translated by CBS MoneyWatch. But global warming isn't all bad, according to the document. In addition to negative effects such as increased flooding, greater risk of wildfires and the melting of permafrost, the Russian government lists some "potentially positive" changes."
"Researchers struggle to engineer plants that cope with climate change"
"A new study published by biologists at LMU demonstrates that there are no simple or universal solutions to the problem of engineering plants to enable them to cope with the challenges posed by climate change. For plants, climate change promises one thing for sure—increased levels of stress. After all, plants put down roots. They don't have the option of moving to where the weather suits them. Wider fluctuations in temperatures and increasing levels of aridity in many regions around the world are already making their lives more difficult. Plants are highly complex and sensitive systems. Even in zones with stable climates today, variations in light levels can reduce growth rates and crop yields. For example, plants have developed sophisticated cellular mechanisms that protect them against the deleterious effects of high light intensities on photosynthesis. In one such photoprotective process, the excess light energy is dissipated as heat before it can damage the photosynthetic apparatus. This depresses yields but it is very much in the plant's interest."
