Chilly Temps, Light Snow, Then an Arctic Blast

Vikings Football Weather Outlook: Saturday in Santa Clara, California
 
Here's the weather outlook for this Saturday's Vikings Playoff game in Santa Clara, CA. The good news is that weather conditions look favorable for a Vikings win! Light winds will make it less likely for a "Wide Left" winning field goal try by your hometown team! Let's Go!
 
Friday Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Friday, which shows fairly chilly temps holding in the teens for much of the day. Feels like readings will be in the single digits much of the day as well, which will be worthy of some extra layers as you head out and about.
 
Friday Weather Outlook
 
High temperatures on Friday will be quite chilly across the region with temperatures running nearly -5F to -15F below average. Some of the coldest temps will be across the NW part of the state with high temps not even warming above 0F. 
 
Extended Temperature Oulook
 
Here's the extended temperature outlook into the 3rd full week of January, which shows a temperature rollercoaster over the next few days. Temps will fall to below average temps midweek, but then rebound significantly on Thursday. It also looks like there will be another cold snap as we approach the weekend and once again during the 2nd half of the month. Stay tuned.
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from January 17th - 23rd suggests temperatures will be running below average across much of the northern tier of the nation, while warmer than average temps will continue across the southern tier of the nation. 
 
Weather Outlook PM Friday to Midday Sunday
 
Here's the weather outlook from PM Friday to Midday Sunday, which shows a big storm system missing us to the south with areas of heavy rain and snow, which could cause major travel issues across parts of the Central US.
 

Precipitation Potential Through 7PM Saturday
 
Areas of heavy rain and snow will fall south of the Twin Cities through 7PM Saturday with some 2" to 4" liquid tallies possible. This could lead to localized areas of flooding and significant travel concerns with areas of wintry precipitation possible as well. 
 
 
Chilly Temps, Light Snow, Then an Arctic Blast
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

I've had purple and gold running through my veins this week after last weekend’s upset victory in the Big Easy. I don't know about you, but I feel good about this weekend’s game against the 49ers.

Saturday's weather at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California looks promising and your hometown team is due! We've had way too may "Wide Left" calls. Way too many "Twelve Men in the Huddle" calls and way too many heartaches. It's our time! #GoGetIt

In other news, American fire fighters have arrived in Australia to help firefighting efforts there and a severe weather outbreak appears imminent later today across the Lower Mississippi Valley with the threat of damaging winds and nocturnal tornadoes! Meanwhile, Minnesotans remain in a sub-freezing bubble through the weekend with the threat of light snow early next week.

Extended weather models suggest light shoveling duties through Wednesday of next week followed by a surge of Arctic air with highs in the "Uffda" range.

What's new? It's January and my hockey skates need sharpening.
Extended Forecast

FRIDAY: Chilly again. Peeks of sun. Winds: NNW 5-10. High: 16.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing and colder. Winds: N 10. Low: 1. WC: -10F

SATURDAY: Sub-zero start. Increasing clouds. Winds: ENE 5-10. High: 15.

SUNDAY: Light snow develops late. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 4. High: 21.

MONDAY: AM coating. More snow overnight. Winds: SE 5. Wake-up: 17. High: 28.

TUESDAY: Slow AM commute. Clearing/colder. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 22. High: 25.

WEDNESDAY: Lingering flakes. Sharply colder by PM. Winds: WNW 10-15. Wake-up: 7. High: 15.

THURSDAY: Arctic sunshine. Uffda! Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: -5 High: 8.

This Day in Weather History
January 10th

1990: A January 'heat wave' forms. MSP Airport warms to 49 degrees.

1975: The 'Blizzard of the Century' begins. Also called the 'Super Bowl Blizzard,' it was one of the worst blizzards ever. The pressure hit a low of 28.62. This was the record until 1998.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
January 10th

Average High: 23F (Record: 52F set in 2012)
Average Low: 7F (Record: -30F set in 1886)

Record Rainfall: 1.13" set in 1975
Record Snowfall: 4.0" set in 1976
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
January 10th

Sunrise: 7:49am
Sunset: 4:51pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 01 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minute and 27 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 15 minutes
Moon Phase for January 10th at Midnight
0.5 Days After the Full "Wolf" Moon

January 10th - 1:21PM - Amid the frigid cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside Indian villages. The Full Wolf Moon was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule in other cultures. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon.

What's in the Night Sky?

Image at top: Dave Chapman in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, had high, thin clouds, but still managed to capture the penumbral eclipse of February 10, 2017, near its maximum. Penumbral eclipses are subtle. Can you spot the slight shading on the moon’s left? These next few nights – January 9 and 10, 2020 – watch for the full-looking moon, our nocturnal sun, to light up the nighttime from dusk until dawn. And if you live in the world’s Eastern Hemisphere, you might – or might not – detect Earth’s faint penumbral shadow on the full moon’s face on the night of January 10-11 (Friday night or Saturday morning). Your best chance of detecting the slight darkening on the full moon’s face will come at or near maximum eclipse (January 10, 2020, at 19:10 UTC; translate UTC to your time).

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

Friday Weather Outlook

Here's a look at high temps across the nation for Wednesday, which temps across much of the nation running above average by +5F to nearly +15F. However, a brief cold blast has filtered into the Upper Midwest / Great Lakes Region with temps running nearly -5F below average for this time of the year.
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook through PM Thursday, which shows areas of snow continuing across parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast with minor accumulations. There will also be areas of heavier rain and snow across the Western US, which will likely cause travel concerns in those areas. By late week, a larger storm is set to develop in the Central US with areas of showers and storms across the Central US, which could develop into localized flooding into the weekend and the potential of severe weather by Friday.
 
Severe Threat Friday & Saturday
 
According to NOAA's SPC, there will be a risk of severe weather across parts of the Southern Plains, Lower Mississippi Valley & Gulf Coast States on Friday and Saturday. Some of the storms could be capable of large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes -- Stay tuned!
 

7 Day Precipitation Outlook
 
According to NOAA's WPC, the next 7 days could feature heavy precipitation across parts of the Northwest and also from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast through early next week. Some of the heaviest precipitation in the Northwest will associated with heavy snow in the high elevations, while areas of heavy precipitation in the Central US could be associated with severe weather and localized flooding later this week and weekend ahead.
 
Northwest Rain & Snow
 
Here's the rain and snow potential through 7PM Saturday, which shows several inches of snow possible in the high elevations of the Northern Cascades and Northern Rockies, while several inches of rain will be possible along the coast and throughout parts of the Willamette Valley.
 
"Marine Labs on the Water’s Edge Are Threatened by Climate Change"

"A marine laboratory 85 miles southwest of New Orleans was designed to be a fortress against extreme weather. But it might be defeated by climate change. Sitting at the end of Louisiana State Highway 56, where dirt dissolves into wetlands and then the Gulf of Mexico, the laboratory, the W.J. DeFelice Marine Center, has successfully weathered many hurricanes since it opened its doors in 1986. It stands 18 feet above the ground on pillars with pilings that extend more than 100 feet underground. Its walls can withstand winds of up to 250 miles per hour. But the water is coming. Around the country, from New Jersey to Massachusetts, Virginia to Oregon, education centers and marine laboratories like this one are bracing against rising seas and a changing climate. The assault from climate change is slower but more relentless than any storm, and will ultimately do more damage. It threatens researchers’ ability to study marine environments up close at a time when it’s more vital than ever to understand them."

See more from NY Times HERE:

"Russian government sees the sunny side in climate change"

"Russia is putting a positive spin on climate change. In a document published on a government website last weekend, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev outlined a "national adaptation plan" that describes the potential benefits of global warming even as the country seeks to cope with its adverse effects. Russia is warming two and a half times faster than the rest of the globe, as the document acknowledges. The consequences of climate change will "have a significant and growing impact on the country's socioeconomic development, living conditions, human health and on the economy," according to document from the country's economic development ministry translated by CBS MoneyWatch. But global warming isn't all bad, according to the document. In addition to negative effects such as increased flooding, greater risk of wildfires and the melting of permafrost, the Russian government lists some "potentially positive" changes."

See more from CBS News HERE:

"Researchers struggle to engineer plants that cope with climate change"

"A new study published by biologists at LMU demonstrates that there are no simple or universal solutions to the problem of engineering plants to enable them to cope with the challenges posed by climate change. For plants, climate change promises one thing for sure—increased levels of stress. After all, plants put down roots. They don't have the option of moving to where the weather suits them. Wider fluctuations in temperatures and increasing levels of aridity in many regions around the world are already making their lives more difficult. Plants are highly complex and sensitive systems. Even in zones with stable climates today, variations in light levels can reduce growth rates and crop yields. For example, plants have developed sophisticated cellular mechanisms that protect them against the deleterious effects of high light intensities on photosynthesis. In one such photoprotective process, the excess light energy is dissipated as heat before it can damage the photosynthetic apparatus. This depresses yields but it is very much in the plant's interest."

See more from Phys.org HERE:


Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

