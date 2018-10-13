Chilly Sunday. Dry Weather Continues

What's That In The Sky?

October 2018 has been a VERY cloudy month thus far. In fact, 10 of the first 13 days of the month have been considered cloudy. Keep in mind that the average number of cloudy days in the Twin Cities is 14! With that said, we've been in dire need of a little vitamin D, so Friday and Saturday's sunshine was much needed!

Sunday Weather Outlook

Thanks to a cool front that blasted through late Saturday, temperatures on Sunday will once again be VERY chilly across much of the state. High temps will only warm into the 30s and 40s, which will be nearly -15F to -20F below average.

Weather Outlook A cold front will continue to sag south of the region on Sunday and into early next week. This front will be responsible for another round of chilly temps Sunday and into early next week. Note that folks in far northern MN could see lingering light snow showers through early Monday, but it shouldn't add up to much. Interestingly, Much of the Upper Midwest looks to stay mainly dry over the next several days. More Snow Up North? Lingering light snow showers across far northern MN could add up to an inch or snow through early next week, but it shouldn't add up to much. Mostly Dry Week Ahead Take a look at NOAA's WPC 7-day precipitation potential through next weekend. Interestingly, MSP has seen 9.73" of precipitation since the beginning of meteorological fall (September 1st), which makes it the 5th wettest start to a meteorlogical fall on record! The image below shows mostly dry weather across much of the state through the 3rd full week of October.

_____________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook Temperatures in the metro have been running nearly -6F below average this month and it looks like we will continue the trend through the first half of the week. However, note the brief warm up late next week with highs nearing 60F! Keep in mind that the average high for October 18th & 19th is in the upper 50s, so if we make it to the low 60s, we will be above average! Despite the brief warmup, temps are expected to plunge into well below average readings again with highs in the 40s and 50s by the last full week of the month.

___________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________ First Official Freeze of the Season at the MSP Airport The temperature dropped to 31F on Friday morning, which makes it the first official frost of the season at the MSP Airport. Interestingly, this is the first time we've been below freezing since April 20th, which was 175 days ago! Average First Frost?

Note that the average first frost date (32F) at the MSP Airport typically happens ~October 10th. Much of the rest of the state typically sees it between September 21st-30th. With that said, we had our first frost of the season nearly right on average.

____________________________________________________________________________

Snow Depth?

Here's an interesting map... that's a look at how much snow is currently on the ground! Thanks to heavy snow earlier last week, some locations across the far northern part of the state still have nearly 4" to 8" of snow on the ground!

Heavy Snow Earlier This Week

It was VERY snowy earlier this week for several folks across the Dakotas and northern Minnesota. Take a look at the image below from @MHDSpudFootball where football practice was underway in Moorehead, MN!

Heavy Snow Earlier This Week

If you haven't heard, there was a very impressive 19.2" snow report at the Grand Forks Air Force Base earlier this week. The snow from October 10th to the 11th brought several locations at least a foot or more from eastern North Dakota into the far northwestern corner of Minnesota. There was even a report of 11" in Karlstad, MN - Good grief!

___________________________________________________________________________

Fall Color Peeping

Thanks to the park staff at Bear Head Lake State Park for the pictures below who submitted this on the MN DNR fall color page earlier this month. Great pictures!!

MN DNR Fall Color Update

The MN DNR continues to update their fall color report for the 2018 fall season and fall colors are changing fast, especially up north. According to the MN DNR, much of northern MN is now at peak color over even a little past peak. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is now reporting 50%-75% color! Try to get out and enjoy the colors while you can - strong winds on Sunday could threaten those beautiful fall colors. See the latest update from the MN DNR HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________

Typical dates for peak fall colors in Minnesota

According to the MN DNR, the typical peak for fall color starts in mid/late September across far northern Minnesota, while folks in the Twin Cities enjoy it around late September to mid October.



____________________________________________________________________________

What causes fall colors?

Have you ever wondered why leaves change color and what causes the leaves to turn the color they do? The MN DNR has a great explanation.

Four main groups of biochemicals are responsible for the various yellows, oranges, reds and browns that we see in the fall:

Chlorophyll

Carotenoids

Anthocyanins

Tannins Each has its own color and chemistry. As the amount of these chemicals vary, they will cause subtle variations in color from one leaf to the next, or even from tree to tree. See more from the MN DNR HERE: ___________________________________________________________________________ "THIS YEAR'S FALL COLORS WILL BE STUNNING. HERE'S WHEN & WHERE THEY'LL PEAK NEAR YOU"

"Although it may feel like this hot and steamy summer may never end, fall -- with its mercifully cooler weather, pumpkin drinks, and changing leaves -- is nearly upon us. So, it'd behoove you to start looking at the trees. The changing of the seasons brings with it ample reason to break out a flannel shirt and walk through the stunning fall foliage all across the country, and thanks to the above-average moisture and temperatures this summer, you'll have plenty of time to ensure that you can venture into the woods and take it all in. You may have missed your chance to fit in another summer trip this year, but on the bright side, you have more than enough time to plot an adventure through American's stunning forests to catch the changing leaves, or dare we say go "leaf peeping." To make matters even easier, SmokyMountains.com has released its annual interactive fall foliage forecast map, predicting when and where the leaves will be at their most vibrant hues of red, yellow, orange, and brown. And while there's no forecast that's 100% accurate, the map can serve as your primary resource if you're inclined to wander into the woods this fall." See more from Thrillist HERE:

________________________________________________________________________________

Chilly Sunday. Dry Weather Continues

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas This recent chilly weather has me busier than ever. I feel like I'm nesting again, trying to get everything done and winterized before the first big winter storm! Sure, we're probably still several weeks away from anything imminent, but it's good to be prepared. Heck, if you've stepped into any big box store, you'd think the holiday season was next was next week - good grief! Yesterday's brief bout of sunshine was nice, but it didn't last long. The good news is that we'll get a good dose of vitamin D this week as several days should feature dry weather and abundant sunshine. We deserve it! Interestingly, the MSP Airport has had its 5th wettest start to any meteorological fall on record, accumulating 9.73 inches of rain since September 1st. Looking out through the end of next week, I don't see any appreciative moisture anywhere in the Upper Midwest until maybe the end of the month. In the meantime, today will be a chilly one with feels like temps in the 30s much of the day. Kick your feet up and fire up the Crock Pot! Go VIKES!

_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast SUNDAY: Chilly wind. Some sun. Winds: NW 5-15. High: 41. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Frost develops overnight. Winds: NW 10. Low: 30. MONDAY: Frosty start. Dry with increasing PM winds. Winds: WSW 10-20. High: 43. TUESDAY: Breezy. Light mix up north. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 34. High: 48. WEDNESDAY: Bright sunshine. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 33. High: 48. THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Feels warmer. Winds: SW 5-15. Wake-up: 35. High: 60. FRIDAY: Gusty PM winds. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 46. High: 58. SATURDAY: Chilly start. Sunshine continues. Winds: WNW 15-25. Wake-up: 35. High: 49.

______________________________________________________ This Day in Weather History

October 14th 1966: An enormous hailstone crashes through the windshield of a truck near Claremont in Dodge County. It was reported to be 16 inches in circumference.

_______________________________________________________ Average High/Low for Minneapolis

October 14th Average High: 59F (Record: 86F set in 1947)

Average Low: 40F (Record: 24F set in 1937) Record Rainfall: 1.89" set in 1966

Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1959

_________________________________________________________ Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 14th Sunrise: 7:27am

Sunset: 6:30pm Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 02 minutes Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 2 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 4 hours and 35 Minutes

__________________________________________________________ Moon Phase for October 14th at Midnight

1.5 Days Before First Quarter Moon _________________________ What's in the Night Sky? According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: "These next four nights – October 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2018 – watch for the waxing moon to move from Saturn to Mars on the sky’s dome. Saturn and Mars are bright planets and therefore rather easy to see with the eye alone. On the night of October 14, you can tell which planet is Saturn and which is Mars, because the moon is much closer to Saturn on this date; by October 17 and 18, the moon will be the vicinity of the red planet Mars. Saturn is the farthest world that you can easily see with the eye alone. Although it’s more than 10 astronomical units (10 times the sun-Earth distance) away from Earth right now, Saturn nonetheless shines as brilliantly as a 1st-magnitude star. Because this huge planet has the volume of more than 750 Earth’s, and its reflective rings are tilting nearly maximally toward Earth, this world is rather bright in Earth’s sky in 2018." ________________________________________________________________________ Atlantic Update Here's a look at the Atlantic basin, which looks MUCH quieter than it did just a couple of days ago. However, take a look at LESLIE - way out there in the eastern Atlantic. Interestingly, this storm was a hurricane as of Saturday and will continue to impact Spain and Portugal through the rest of the weekend! This is VERY rare, in fact, this historic storm will likely be the first tropical system to ever impact the region on record. Good grief! Tracking LESLIE NOAA's NHC is tracking LESLIE in the extreme eastern eastern part of the Atlantic. Interestingly, this was a hurricane as of Saturday and will impact Portugal and Spain through the rest of the weekend. Interestingly, this is the closest a hurricane has ever gotten to these areas in modern day records! ______________________________________________________________________ Tropical Climatology