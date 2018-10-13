Chilly Sunday. Dry Weather Continues

_____________________________________________________________________________
First Official Freeze of the Season at the MSP Airport
The temperature dropped to 31F on Friday morning, which makes it the first official frost of the season at the MSP Airport. Interestingly, this is the first time we've been below freezing since April 20th, which was 175 days ago!
Average First Frost?
Fall Color Peeping
According to the MN DNR, the typical peak for fall color starts in mid/late September across far northern Minnesota, while folks in the Twin Cities enjoy it around late September to mid October.
Chlorophyll
Carotenoids
Anthocyanins
Tannins
Each has its own color and chemistry. As the amount of these chemicals vary, they will cause subtle variations in color from one leaf to the next, or even from tree to tree.
See more from the MN DNR HERE:
"THIS YEAR'S FALL COLORS WILL BE STUNNING. HERE'S WHEN & WHERE THEY'LL PEAK NEAR YOU"
"Although it may feel like this hot and steamy summer may never end, fall -- with its mercifully cooler weather, pumpkin drinks, and changing leaves -- is nearly upon us. So, it'd behoove you to start looking at the trees. The changing of the seasons brings with it ample reason to break out a flannel shirt and walk through the stunning fall foliage all across the country, and thanks to the above-average moisture and temperatures this summer, you'll have plenty of time to ensure that you can venture into the woods and take it all in. You may have missed your chance to fit in another summer trip this year, but on the bright side, you have more than enough time to plot an adventure through American's stunning forests to catch the changing leaves, or dare we say go "leaf peeping." To make matters even easier, SmokyMountains.com has released its annual interactive fall foliage forecast map, predicting when and where the leaves will be at their most vibrant hues of red, yellow, orange, and brown. And while there's no forecast that's 100% accurate, the map can serve as your primary resource if you're inclined to wander into the woods this fall."
Chilly Sunday. Dry Weather Continues
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas
This recent chilly weather has me busier than ever. I feel like I'm nesting again, trying to get everything done and winterized before the first big winter storm!
Sure, we're probably still several weeks away from anything imminent, but it's good to be prepared. Heck, if you've stepped into any big box store, you'd think the holiday season was next was next week - good grief!
Yesterday's brief bout of sunshine was nice, but it didn't last long. The good news is that we'll get a good dose of vitamin D this week as several days should feature dry weather and abundant sunshine. We deserve it!
Interestingly, the MSP Airport has had its 5th wettest start to any meteorological fall on record, accumulating 9.73 inches of rain since September 1st. Looking out through the end of next week, I don't see any appreciative moisture anywhere in the Upper Midwest until maybe the end of the month.
In the meantime, today will be a chilly one with feels like temps in the 30s much of the day. Kick your feet up and fire up the Crock Pot! Go VIKES!
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Chilly wind. Some sun. Winds: NW 5-15. High: 41.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Frost develops overnight. Winds: NW 10. Low: 30.
MONDAY: Frosty start. Dry with increasing PM winds. Winds: WSW 10-20. High: 43.
TUESDAY: Breezy. Light mix up north. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 34. High: 48.
WEDNESDAY: Bright sunshine. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 33. High: 48.
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Feels warmer. Winds: SW 5-15. Wake-up: 35. High: 60.
FRIDAY: Gusty PM winds. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 46. High: 58.
SATURDAY: Chilly start. Sunshine continues. Winds: WNW 15-25. Wake-up: 35. High: 49.
This Day in Weather History
October 14th
1966: An enormous hailstone crashes through the windshield of a truck near Claremont in Dodge County. It was reported to be 16 inches in circumference.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
October 14th
Average High: 59F (Record: 86F set in 1947)
Average Low: 40F (Record: 24F set in 1937)
Record Rainfall: 1.89" set in 1966
Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1959
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
October 14th
Sunrise: 7:27am
Sunset: 6:30pm
Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 02 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 2 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 4 hours and 35 Minutes
Moon Phase for October 14th at Midnight
1.5 Days Before First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"These next four nights – October 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2018 – watch for the waxing moon to move from Saturn to Mars on the sky’s dome. Saturn and Mars are bright planets and therefore rather easy to see with the eye alone. On the night of October 14, you can tell which planet is Saturn and which is Mars, because the moon is much closer to Saturn on this date; by October 17 and 18, the moon will be the vicinity of the red planet Mars. Saturn is the farthest world that you can easily see with the eye alone. Although it’s more than 10 astronomical units (10 times the sun-Earth distance) away from Earth right now, Saturn nonetheless shines as brilliantly as a 1st-magnitude star. Because this huge planet has the volume of more than 750 Earth’s, and its reflective rings are tilting nearly maximally toward Earth, this world is rather bright in Earth’s sky in 2018."
Atlantic Update
Here's a look at the Atlantic basin, which looks MUCH quieter than it did just a couple of days ago. However, take a look at LESLIE - way out there in the eastern Atlantic. Interestingly, this storm was a hurricane as of Saturday and will continue to impact Spain and Portugal through the rest of the weekend! This is VERY rare, in fact, this historic storm will likely be the first tropical system to ever impact the region on record. Good grief!
Tracking LESLIE
NOAA's NHC is tracking LESLIE in the extreme eastern eastern part of the Atlantic. Interestingly, this was a hurricane as of Saturday and will impact Portugal and Spain through the rest of the weekend. Interestingly, this is the closest a hurricane has ever gotten to these areas in modern day records!
Tropical Climatology