SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean President Sebastián Piñera says ongoing protests have led him to call off two major international summits that his country had been scheduled to host.
Piñera announced Wednesday that the Asia-Pacific summit set for Nov. 16-17 and the global climate gathering planned for Dec. 2-13 are being scrapped.
The South American nation has seen 12 days of massive protests to demand greater economic equality and better public services in a country long seen as an economic success story. The demonstrations have been accompanied by some vandalism and arson, which forced the shutdown of numerous subway stations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Chile scraps Asia-Pacific and climate summits amid protests
Chilean President Sebastián Piñera says ongoing protests have led him to call off two major international summits that his country had been scheduled to host.
World
Lebanese army opens major roads after premier's resignation
Life slowly returned to normal in the Lebanese capital Wednesday after troops reopened major roads following 13 days of nationwide protests that paralyzed the country and forced the prime minister to resign.
World
Ex-Serb fighter gets 20 years for burning civilians
A court in Bosnia on Wednesday sentenced a former Serb fighter to 20 years in prison for a wartime massacre of a group of Bosniak civilians who were locked in a house and burned alive, including a baby.
World
Facebook agrees to pay fine in Cambridge Analytica scandal
Facebook has agreed to pay a 500,000-pound ($643,000) fine in a privacy case stemming from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, agreeing to accept the fine without admitting any liability.
World
UK leader vows to beef up fire safety after Grenfell inferno
London's fire commissioner on Wednesday defended her department's response to the June 2017 inferno that killed 72 people at Grenfell Tower after an official inquiry said more lives could have been saved if firefighters had not told the building's residents to stay in their apartments for so long.