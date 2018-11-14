SANTIAGO, Chile — A former bishop in Chile has been questioned by authorities about allegations he covered up the sexual abuse of minors by a former air force chaplain.
Juan Barros was interrogated for almost four hours Wednesday by prosecutor Sergio Moya in Rancagua, 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of the capital.
Moya said that the retired bishop answered all questions, which centered on the case of former chaplain Pedro Quiroz.
Moya said Barros was warned that he could be summoned to testify in other cases related to sexual abuse of minors by members of the Catholic Church.
Barros told reporters he hopes "everything will be cleared up for the better."
More From World
World
Migrant caravan groups arrive by hundreds at US border
Migrants in a caravan of Central Americans scrambled Wednesday to reach the U.S. border, arriving by the hundreds in Tijuana, while U.S. authorities across the border were readying razor wire security barriers.
World
In Yemen, a race to save a boy from al-Qaida and a US drone
Al-Qaida was giving away motorcycles up in the mountains — that's what the kids in town were saying the day Abdullah disappeared.
World
UN lifts sanctions on Eritrea, keeps arms embargo on Somalia
The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Wednesday to lift sanctions against Eritrea following its thaw in relations with Ethiopia and other neighboring countries — but it kept an arms embargo on Somalia and a ban on trade in charcoal, a key source of funds for al-Shabab militants.
World
Cuba ends medical exchange program with Brazil
Cuba said Wednesday that it is ending a program that sent thousands of government doctors to underserved regions of Brazil in exchange for hundreds of millions in badly needed hard currency.
World
After intense wrangling, UK backs a Brexit deal. Now what?
Like white smoke from the Vatican announcing a new pope, the signal from Britain's Cabinet table says: We have a decision.
