SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean authorities say they are raiding the headquarters of the Catholic Church's Episcopal Conference as part of a widespread investigation into clerical sex abuse in the South American country.
Prosecutors say the surprise raids on Tuesday are occurring at the most important building of the Chilean church in the capital of Santiago.
Chilean prosecutors also recently summoned the archbishop of Santiago, Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, to appear in court and testify about the alleged cover-up of years of abuse.
