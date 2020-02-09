PROVO, Utah — Yoeli Childs had a season-high 32 points as BYU topped San Francisco 90-76 on Saturday night.

TJ Haws had 13 points and seven assists for BYU (19-7, 8-3 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Jake Toolson added 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Jimbo Lull had 22 points for the Dons (16-10, 5-6). Khalil Shabazz added 16 points. Jordan Ratinho had 12 points.

The Cougars leveled the season series against the Dons with the win. San Francisco defeated BYU 83-82 on Jan. 25. BYU plays Loyola Marymount on the road on Thursday. San Francisco plays Santa Clara on the road on Thursday.