PEORIA, Ill. — Elijah Childs had 19 points and seven rebounds as Bradley defeated Indiana State 72-61 on Wednesday night.
Darrell Brown had 13 points for Bradley (17-9, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Nate Kennell added 11 points. Danya Kingsby had 10 points.
Tyreke Key had 15 points for the Sycamores (14-10, 7-6). Tre Williams added 13 points. Jordan Barnes had 11 points. Jake LaRavia had nine points and 13 rebounds.
The Braves leveled the season series against the Sycamores with the win. Indiana State defeated Bradley 61-53 on Jan. 25. Bradley faces Southern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Indiana State plays Missouri State at home on Sunday.
