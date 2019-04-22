PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Hundreds of school children in Pakistan were taken to hospitals Monday complaining of nausea and vomiting after being given polio vaccinations, officials said.
They said angry family members responded by storming a local health facility in Peshawar and setting it ablaze.
The incident deals another blow to efforts to eradicate the disease, which have been hindered by widespread distrust in some areas. Islamic extremists have targeted polio workers and stoked conspiracy theories that the vaccinations are part of a Western plot to sterilize Muslims.
Pakistan, neighboring Afghanistan and Nigeria are the only three countries where polio is still endemic.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Notre Dame fire was a warning bell. But will Europe listen?
It's a thin line where the patina of age on Europe's countless monuments gives way to the onset of neglect. Like with so many loved ones, all is assumed to be fine, until suddenly it's not.
World
UK's Prince Louis about to celebrate his first birthday
The youngest child of Prince William and his wife Kate is about to celebrate his first birthday.
World
Sri Lanka victims: Citizens of at least 9 countries killed
At least 290 people were killed in a series of nine bombings of churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
World
Iran announces joint border security force with Pakistan
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that a new joint security force with Pakistan will be formed to combat militants based along the two countries' shared border.
World
The Latest: Austrian leader slams anti-migrant poem
The Latest on the flow of migrants in Europe (all times local):