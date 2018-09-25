WICHITA, Kan. — Authorities say a child picked up a handgun that was left next to a pile of toy guns and shot a man at a Wichita home.
The Wichita Eagle reports that several friends and family were dining together Monday night when the child started playing with the handgun and a toy gun. Wichita police Sgt. Robert Henning says a man in his 20s who was sitting next to the child was hit by one round.
A dispatch supervisor says the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Henning says it's "lucky" the boy wasn't shot. Police didn't provide his exact age, saying only that he is younger than 10.
Police say the gun was legally owned and that there doesn't appear to be any criminal activity.
