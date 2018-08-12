JAYAPURA, Indonesia — Rescuers in Indonesia say a child is the only survivor from the crash of a light commercial plane in a mountainous region of the easternmost province of Papua that left eight other passengers dead.
The Swiss-made Pilatus PC-6 Porter single-engine plane operated by Dimonin Air was on an estimated 42-minute flight when it was reported missing Saturday. The local army chief says the plane was found after crashing near the airport of Oksibil.
Col. Jonathan Binsar Sianipar says a child is the only passenger found alive and has been evacuated to Oksibil.
He gave no other details, including the child's age or condition.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
V.S. Naipaul, Nobel Prize-winning author, dies at 85
V.S. Naipaul, the Trinidad-born Nobel laureate whose precise and lyrical writing in such novels as "A Bend in the River" and "A House for Mr. Biswas" and brittle, misanthropic personality made him one of the world's most admired and contentious writers, died at his London home, his family said. He was 85.
World
Child only survivor of light plane crash in east Indonesia
Rescuers in Indonesia say a child is the only survivor from the crash of a light commercial plane in a mountainous region of the easternmost province of Papua that left eight other passengers dead.
World
Tens of thousands rally for removal of US base off Okinawa
Tens of thousands of protesters in Okinawa vowed to stop the planned relocation of a U.S military base, saying they want it off the southern Japanese island entirely.
Books
Nobel Prize-winning author V.S. Naipaul dies at 85
V.S. Naipaul, the Trinidad-born Nobel laureate whose precise and lyrical writing in such novels as "A Bend in the River" and "A House for Mr. Biswas" and brittle, misanthropic personality made him one of the world's most admired and contentious writers, died Saturday at his London home, his family said. He was 85.
World
CIA cables describe harsh interrogrations when Gina Haspel led Thailand black site
The National Security Archive at George Washington University obtained the 16 redacted cables through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.