WINDSOR, Colo. — Colorado police say a child has died after being struck by a float during a Labor Day parade.
The incident happened during the Windsor Harvest Festival parade.
Police say the boy was a participant and the incident occurred near the end of the parade route.
The parade was canceled as emergency personnel treated and transported the child to a hospital where he died.
No other details were immediately released. The incident remained under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
The Latest: A dozen arrested in Chicago protest near O'Hare
The Latest on an anti-violence protest near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (all times local):
National
Police arrest protest organizer near Chicago's O'Hare
Police arrested the organizer of an anti-violence protest that sought to shut down part of an expressway near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Labor Day.
Variety
Revelers display Caribbean pride at NYC parade
Revelers displaying their Caribbean pride took to the streets of Brooklyn on Monday, flags waving, music blaring and feet dancing, for New York City's annual take on Carnival celebrations.
Variety
The Latest: NY gov: $15M plan for center honoring slain aide
The Latest on New York City's West Indian American Day events (all times local):
Variety
8 wounded in gunfire at California apartment complex
Eight people were wounded, two critically, during a shooting at a California apartment complex during a dice game, police said Monday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.