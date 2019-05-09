ELLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities in east-central Wisconsin say a 10-year-old child riding in a car has died in a collision with a school bus.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. Thursday.
Officials say a pickup going westbound on Highway 15 in Ellington was stopped for traffic. A car, with the child inside, collided with the pickup and then hit an eastbound school bus.
No children were on the bus.
The child who died attended Hortonville Elementary School. WLUK-TV reports counselors are available in the district.
