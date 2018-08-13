A four-year-old child died Monday morning in Zumbrota, Minn., after a swing set collapsed, according to the Zumbrota police department.

The child was swinging when the structure fell, according to a police statement. Police officers, an ambulance, and a medical helicopter were dispatched to the Zumbrota residence about 10:12 a.m. Lifesaving efforts at the house were unsuccessful.

It’s the second time this month that a Minnesota child has died on a swing set. Nine-year-old Gavin Ludewig died Aug. 1 when he became tangled in the chains of a swing set at a house in Comfrey, Minn., a community 134 miles southwest of the Twin Cities.