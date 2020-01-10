McCLUSKY, N.D. — A house fire in central North Dakota has killed a child and injured three family members.
Crews responded to the fire near McClusky around 2 p.m. Wednesday Flames engulfed the house, and crews were unable to enter the home.
The remains of a child were recovered from the house Thursday. Three family members were airlifted to a burn center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Authorities have not released the names of the family members and the age of the child.
The state fire marshal and Sheridan County sheriff's officials are investigating, but foul play is not suspected.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Inspired Die-hard Vikings fan who bought Kyle Rudolph's gloves: $11K raised for charity is 'awesome'
More from Star Tribune
Inspired Die-hard Vikings fan who bought Kyle Rudolph's gloves: $11K raised for charity is 'awesome'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minn. sentencing panel votes to cap felony probation at 5 years
The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission passed a measure that would, in most circumstances, limit felony probation terms for all felons, except for individuals convicted of homicides or sex offenses. Unless the Legislature overrules their decision, new guidelines automatically take effect Aug. 1.
Duluth
Superior Shores resort sells for what might be a Minnesota record amount
The price paid for Superior Shores is believed to be a record for a North Shore retreat.
Local
Man charged with shooting at officers trying to search home
A man was charged Thursday with shooting at police officers trying to search his home in Dayton northwest of Minneapolis — a shooting that left bullet holes in one officer's clothing.
Local
Husband, wife die in crash into watery ditch east of Lake Mille Lacs
The vehicle was spotted upside down in the water, authorities said.
Local
Child dies, 3 family members hurt in North Dakota house fire
A house fire in central North Dakota has killed a child and injured three family members.