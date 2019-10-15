ATHENS, Ga. — The police chief of a Georgia city says an officer shot and killed a woman who charged at him with a raised knife.
News media report that Athens-Clarke County police Chief Cleveland Lee Spruill Sr. says the 54-year-old woman ignored repeated orders to put down the knife before running toward the officer Monday morning.
Spruill says other officers gave first aid but the woman died at a hospital. Her name has not been released.
Spruill says the officer was answering a report that a woman might be armed with both a knife and a gun.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating.
