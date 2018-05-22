Chief Medaria Arradondo told Minneapolis police officers Tuesday they will not be marching in uniform in the city’s annual Pride parade, following a public clash last year over some event organizers who didn’t want law enforcement to participate.

“My decision is based in part on the adamant opposition of law enforcement’s participation by some representatives of our local LGBTIQ communities who have stated they feel strongly they do not want any law enforcement officers marching in uniform in the parade,” said Arradondo in a statement.

“Representatives have conveyed to me that there is still a great deal of pain and harm that has occurred in their community, specifically our LGBTIQ communities of color, which has not been completely heard and addressed.”

Dot Belstler, executive director of the Twin Cities Pride Festival, expressed mixed feelings about the decision, saying it will make some participants more comfortable, but will be difficult for LGBTQ officers.

“It’s his call on how he wanted to present the MPD this year,” she said. “So we’re honoring that.”

Last June, Pride organizers asked law enforcement not to participate in the parade after the acquittal of St. Anthony officer Jeronimo Yanez, who was charged in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile during a routine traffic stop.

“With the recent verdict in the Philando Castile case Twin Cities Pride has decided to forgo this part of the police participation in the parade for this year and respect the pain the community is feeling right now,” the organizers said in a statement.

Then-Chief Janee Harteau, who was the first openly gay person to hold the position, called the decision “divisive” and took to Twitter to fight critics who called her “dangerous.” The Pride organizers ultimately reversed their position days before the event, and police officers marched in the parade.

Belstler said the original 2017 statement from organizers didn’t represent Pride as a whole, an the debate escalated quickly. She said Arradondo met with Pride organizers earlier this week and told them his plan for this year.

In the statement, Arradondo said officers can march in the parade not in uniform, and will be permitted to wear rainbow shirts with a badge design on the front.

“I am hopeful that through listening, learning and healing with members of our LGBTIQ community we as members of the MPD will get to a place in the near future where we will be able to participate fully as our authentic selves and march in the annual Minneapolis PRIDE parade,” he said in the statement.

The annual Twin Cities Pride Festival will take place on June 23-24 and attracts tens of thousands of people to downtown Minneapolis.