RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Arinze Chidom had 18 points and nine rebounds and UC Riverside hit 16 3-pointers in its 97-64 win over Cal Poly on Thursday night.
Dragan Elkaz scored 14 points, Khy Kabellis had 12 points, six assists and two steals, and Angus McWilliam added 11 points for UC Riverside.
The Highlanders (13-8, 3-2 Big West Conference) made the third-most 3-pointers in program history and their most since hitting 16 against Cascade College on Dec. 4, 2004.
Junior Ballard led Cal Poly (4-14, 1-3) with 16 points.
UCR made 30 of 56 (54%) from the field, shot 53% from 3-point range and hit 21 of 26 from the free-throw line.
The Mustangs, who were outrebounded 46-27, shot 37% from the field.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Ex-NBA star Bryant dies in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players of his generation, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41. A source has confirmed that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna also was killed in the crash.
Gophers
Daniels paces No. 21 Arkansas women past Florida
Makayla Daniels scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and No. 21 Arkansas beat Florida 79-57 on Sunday.
Gophers
Drame's double-double leads Saint Peter's past Niagara
Hassan Drame scored 10 points with 10 rebounds off the bench and Saint Peter's beat Niagara 58-53 on Sunday.
Gophers
No. 11 Michigan State sweeps Minnesota with 70-52 win
Cassius Winston had 18 points and eight assists to help 11th-ranked Michigan State cruise to a second victory over Minnesota in three weeks, 70-52 on Sunday.
Wolves
Kobe Bryant's death leaves NBA players, others in shock
NBA players, coaches, entertainers and politicians took to social media and other outlets Sunday to express their shock and sadness over the helicopter crash that…