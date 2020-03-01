HONOLULU — Arinze Chidom had 14 points and nine rebounds, Callum McRae added 12 points and 10 boards, and UC Riverside beat cold-shooting Hawaii 49-43 on Saturday night.
Justin Webster made a layup to open the second half and give a Hawaii (16-12, 7-7 Big West Conference) a 26-24 lead but the Rainbow Warriors missed their next eight shots and shot just 17% (4 of 23) from the field the rest of the way.
Chidom made a layup that gave UC Riverside (16-15, 6-9) the lead for good with 3:10 remaining and sparked a 10-3 run to close the game. Samuta Avea's jumper with 22 seconds left was Hawaii's first field goal since Dawson Carper's dunk with 10:13 to play.
Avea led the Rainbow Warriors with 10 points.
