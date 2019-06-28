FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Surveillance camera video shows a Chick-Fil-A employee jumping through a drive-thru window to save a choking boy in Georgia.
WSB-TV reports Chick-Fil-A employee Logan Simmons said he overheard a panicking mother yell that her son's seat belt was choking him on Tuesday.
Simmons can be seen in the video climbing through the window to get to the vehicle in the parking lot. He says he used a pocket knife to free the child who was beginning to turn red.
The outlet reports that the boy's mother called Simmons to thank him again, calling him a hero.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Train derails in commercial tunnel between Michigan, Canada
A freight train has derailed in an international tunnel connecting Michigan and Canada.
Nation
'Tough to lose your brothers': Funerals held for bikers
A motorcyclist who was among seven killed in a collision with a pickup truck last week was a family man, proud Marine and dedicated public servant, mourners said Friday at a funeral that drew about 200 people, including leather-clad bikers and law enforcement officers.
National
Feds allocate $10M to combat violence in rural Alaska
Attorney General William Barr declared a law enforcement emergency in Alaska on Friday, clearing the way for the Justice Department to award more than $10 million to combat crime in rural communities.
Nation
2 charged in massive international arms smuggling scheme
Two people have been charged in Florida with orchestrating a massive arms smuggling scheme involving thousands of weapons and parts sent to South America.
National
Biden defends past work on civil rights after Harris attack
Joe Biden defended his civil rights record on Friday, pledging to be a "president who stands against racism, the forces of intolerance."