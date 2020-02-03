Chicago Blackhawks (25-21-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (23-22-6, seventh in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Minnesota Wild after the Blackhawks knocked off Arizona 3-2 in a shootout.

The Wild are 13-13-3 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has allowed 40 power-play goals, stopping 73.5% of opponent chances.

The Blackhawks are 6-7-2 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago has converted on 15.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 24 power-play goals.

In their last matchup on Dec. 15, Chicago won 5-3. Patrick Kane recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blackhawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Soucy leads the Wild with a plus-15 in 48 games played this season. Zach Parise has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 65 points, scoring 25 goals and collecting 40 assists. Jonathan Toews has recorded 14 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.