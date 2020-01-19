Chicago Bulls (16-28, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (38-6, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Milwaukee Bucks after Zach LaVine scored 42 points in the Bulls' 118-116 win over the Cavaliers.

The Bucks are 10-0 against opponents in the Central Division. Milwaukee has a 13-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Bulls are 5-6 against the rest of the division. Chicago averages 42.6 rebounds per game and is 8-22 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The Bucks won the last matchup between these two squads 123-102 on Dec. 30. Khris Middleton scored 25 points to help lead Milwaukee to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 30 points per game and averaging 12.8 rebounds for the Bucks. Middleton is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Tomas Satoransky leads the Bulls averaging 5.4 assists while scoring 10.1 points per game. LaVine has averaged 4.3 assists and scored 30.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 118.9 points, 52.8 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 40.2 percent shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 105.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 22 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 50.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Robin Lopez: out (illness).

Bulls: Daniel Gafford: out (finger), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).