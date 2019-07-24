CHICAGO — Chicago police say three thieves smashed a display window of a high-end department store and stole three mannequins dressed from head to feet in designer clothes.
Police say the theft occurred around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Neiman Marcus store on Chicago's Magnificent Mile.
They say three people wearing hoodies pulled up to the store, smashed the window, threw the three mannequins wearing expensive clothes including shoes and bags into the back of an SUV and fled. At least two arms from the mannequins fell off during the theft and were left lying on the ground amid broken glass.
The value of the clothing and other details haven't been released. Police say no one has been arrested.
