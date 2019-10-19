– Lori Lightfoot swept into office as Chicago's mayor this year promising to end inequities that have long divided the city. She would invest in struggling neighborhoods, she pledged, and put badly needed librarians, nurses and social workers in schools.

Five months later, the mayor has found herself in a thorny spot: Facing off against tens of thousands of striking teachers who are demanding action on some of the very issues she promised to solve.

The teachers' strike, which has canceled two days of classes for more than 300,000 public school students, is the most significant test so far of Lightfoot's leadership. Standard strike issues, like pay, have certainly come up, but they have been eclipsed by the Chicago Teachers Union's calls for more counselors for students, some of whom live amid daily violence; affordable housing for students in a city where home prices have forced residents to move away, and smaller class sizes than the ones some teachers said had swelled to well over 30.

Lightfoot, a Democrat who won a stunning sweep of all 50 of Chicago's wards in April, was suddenly featured in chants outside schools Friday: "Get on the right foot, Lori Lightfoot."

Downtown, teachers carried homemade signs calling her "Lie-foot" and claiming, in a harsh but Chicago-specific insult, that the mayor "puts ketchup on her hot dogs."

"Our South Side communities, our West Side communities are littered with broken promises, unkept commitments," Stacy Davis Gates, the vice president of the teachers' union, said this week. "This contract has to represent something different for the city of Chicago — it has got to represent something different. And she ran to do that. Period."

For Lightfoot, a lawyer and parent who cast herself as an outsider when she ran in a crowded race to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel this year, the challenges are complex. Chicago, a city of 2.7 million people, faces a strained municipal budget with a looming deficit, a serious pension crisis and a school system that has struggled with its finances (though in recent months they have stabilized somewhat, largely because of increased state aid).

"The fact is, there is no more money," Lightfoot said Friday morning, after she and her wife handed out Cheerios to a roomful of students who — with no school — were gathered at a community center southwest of downtown.

In an interview, Lightfoot dismissed suggestions that she was turning her back on her campaign pledges. Like union leaders, she said, she wants more nurses in schools, more counselors, more social workers. But she questioned whether the city's affordable housing policy should be set as part of one union's contract negotiations, rather than in a broader conversation across the city.

Being at the other end of the strike, she said, did not mean she had walked away from her overarching goal of ending the sense that there are two Chicagos, divided along lines of race, wealth and neighborhoods.

"I'm a kid who grew up in low-income circumstances, whose parents struggled every single day, and I live those values," Lightfoot said.

The dispute with the teachers was, in some ways, a microcosm of her broader challenge: How to lead a city with limited cash and entrenched financial problems, while trying to create equity in a place that has struggled with segregation and disinvestment for decades.

The Rev. Marshall E. Hatch Sr., a minister on the city's West Side, said he had not seen significant improvement in struggling neighborhoods in the few months since Lightfoot's inauguration. "But the fact that the mayor is talking about it, that the teachers' union is banging the drum about it, probably means that we're in a better place," he said. "We're having the conversation."