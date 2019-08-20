Chicago White Sox (56-68, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (76-49, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (7-10, 5.29 ERA) Twins: Michael Pineda (8-5, 4.21 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Minnesota and Chicago will play on Tuesday.

The Twins are 28-17 against the rest of their division. Minnesota ranks third in the league in hitting with a .272 batting average, Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .298.

The White Sox have gone 27-24 against division opponents. Chicago's lineup has 135 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads the club with 27 homers. The White Sox won the last meeting 6-4. Ivan Nova earned his ninth victory and Abreu went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Kyle Gibson registered his sixth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 149 hits and is batting .298. Marwin Gonzalez has 18 hits and is batting .439 over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 134 hits and has 91 RBIs. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .290 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.03 ERA

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Max Kepler: (illness), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: (hamstring).