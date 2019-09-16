Fans of Chicago's Taste Authority's "Chicago-style" dogs and Italian beef sandwiches in St. Paul will have to travel to Minneapolis from now on.

The restaurant's eastern outpost (603 W. 7th St., Saint Paul) has closed its doors. The Minneapolis location (3101 E. 42nd St., Minneapolis, 612-729-5507, chicagostasteauthority.com) will remain open.

Originally dubbed Chris and Rob’s Chicago’s Taste Authority, the restaurant opened in 2004 in Minneapolis to bring a taste of classic Chicago dishes -- hot dogs, pizza and sandwiches -- to the Twin Cities. Five years later, the Dubnecay brothers opened a second location in St. Paul in a refurbished 1924 Pullman train car on West Seventh. In 2016, the mouthful of a name was trimmed to simply Chicago's Taste Authority.

Owners announced the St. Paul closing on the restaurant's Facebook page yesterday:

Owner Rob Dubnecay could not be reached for comment.