CHICAGO — Chicago police have fatally shot a man accused of kidnapping two people at gunpoint and handcuffing them to each other.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the two managed to escape and alerted an off-duty police officer on the city's Northwest Side around 7 a.m. Monday. Soon after, they led officers to the home where they say they were held.

Guglielmi says officers shot the man as he tried to grab a handgun when police entered the residence.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told a news conference later Monday morning that the suspect has died.

Guglielmi says the two who say they were kidnapped have been taken to a hospital to be evaluated but that he doesn't know if they were injured.