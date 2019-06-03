CHICAGO — Chicago police say 52 people were shot, 10 of them fatally, in gun violence over the weekend.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans a Monday morning news conference to address the violence and talk about enforcement initiatives.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) says Johnson ordered targeted patrols in certain areas in response to several gang-related incidents since Friday. Guglielmi says those efforts have netted 18 arrests and 92 seized guns since Friday evening.

Guglielmi says police are questioning several people of interest in some of the incidents and detectives have good leads in others. Police ask anyone with information to contact them .

Homicide numbers in Chicago are continuing a downward trend over the last two years. There were more than 200 fewer homicides in 2018 compared with 2016.