Milwaukee Bucks (41-14, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (13-43, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Milwaukee looking to stop its five-game home slide.

The Bulls are 3-8 against division opponents. Chicago is 6-20 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bucks are 28-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 26.3 assists per game, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 5.8. The Bucks won the last meeting between these two teams 116-113 on Nov. 28. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to the win with a 36-point game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauri Markkanen leads the Bulls with 8.5 rebounds and averages 18.4 points. Kris Dunn has averaged 6.6 assists and scored 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Brook Lopez leads the Bucks with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game. He averages 12.3 points per game and is shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo has averaged 11.2 rebounds and added 27.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 115.3 points, 47.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 111.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.7 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Bulls Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (left thumb), Denzel Valentine: out for season (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out (right toe fracture).

Bucks Injuries: Nikola Mirotic: out (right calf strain), Donte DiVincenzo: out (bilateral heel bursitis).