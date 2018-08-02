CHICAGO — Chicago officials have issued parking bans and are warning motorists of rolling street closures ahead of a rush-hour protest march along the city's busy Lake Shore Drive.

Marchers plan to gather on the thoroughfare Thursday afternoon and walk north toward Wrigley Field. Organizers say they are marching to press demands for the resignations of Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel. They claim the officials have failed in efforts to lower gun violence.

A San Diego Padres-Chicago Cubs game is scheduled Thursday evening, and it's the first day of the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park.

Organizers say they believe the march in the affluent neighborhood will draw attention to violence, corruption and the lack of economic investment in the city's African-American neighborhoods.

The demonstration comes almost a month after anti-violence protesters shut down traffic on a Chicago interstate.