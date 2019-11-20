CHICAGO — Chicago police say an officer has been wounded during a shootout on the city's Northwest Side.
Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the officer was struck Tuesday evening during a gun battle with a bank robbery suspect. The officer has been taken to a nearby hospital and his condition has not been immediately disclosed.
Guglielmi says Police Supt. Eddie Johnson has been notified of the shooting and is headed to the hospital.
Police haven't revealed information about the suspect.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Lt. Col. Vindman shows patriotic star power in uniform at impeachment hearing
WASHINGTON – The uniform made an entrance at the top of the morning. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Purple Heart recipient and an Iraq…
National
Takeaways: Long day of hearings brings firsthand witnesses
Vice President Mike Pence was name-dropped, and lawmakers heard expressions of concern about the July phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine's leader.
Business
Asian shares retreat on poor Japan trade data, China news
Shares retreated in Asia on Wednesday after Japan reported its worst monthly decline in exports in three years, putting pressure on the economy as growth slows following a sales tax hike.
National
Republicans assail security aide who reported Trump call
A career Army officer on Donald Trump's National Security Council testified Tuesday he was duty-bound to object to the president's clearly "improper" phone call seeking Ukrainian investigations of U.S. Democrats. Republicans answered him with doubts about his loyalty to the United States.
National
'I am an American,' Vindman reminds Trump allies in hearing
"It's Lt. Col. Vindman."